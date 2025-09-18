Rep. McClain Delaney talks about protecting farmers, and battling cuts to food aid and health care

Tom's first guest today is Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, a Democrat elected in 2024 to represent Maryland's sprawling 6th district, which includes all of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick, and Washington counties as well as a portion of Montgomery County.

In Congress, Rep. McClain Delaney serves on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Rep. McClain Delaney lives in Montgomery County with her husband John and their four children: Summer, Brooke, Lily, and Grace.

She spoke with Tom Wednesday afternoon on Zoom from Washington, DC.

(Because this conversation is recorded, we won't be able to take any comments or calls during the broadcast.)