Rep. McClain Delaney talks about protecting farmers, and battling cuts to food aid and health care

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rep. April McClain Delaney, a Democrat, represents Maryland's 6th District in the U.S. Congress. The 6th District includes all of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick, and Washington counties as well as a portion of Montgomery County.
Photo credit: Ike Hayman
Rep. April McClain Delaney is a Democrat who represents Maryland's sprawling 6th District in the U.S. Congress. The district includes Garrett, Allegany, Frederick and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Tom's first guest today is Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, a Democrat elected in 2024 to represent Maryland's sprawling 6th district, which includes all of Garrett, Allegany, Frederick, and Washington counties as well as a portion of Montgomery County.

In Congress, Rep. McClain Delaney serves on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Rep. McClain Delaney lives in Montgomery County with her husband John and their four children: Summer, Brooke, Lily, and Grace.

She spoke with Tom Wednesday afternoon on Zoom from Washington, DC.

(Because this conversation is recorded, we won't be able to take any comments or calls during the broadcast.)

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRep. April McClain DelaneyCongressAgricultureState PoliticsTrump administrationRepublicans
