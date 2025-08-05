2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Maryland Ag Secretary Kevin Atticks on farmers facing drought, tariffs and rising costs.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Emma Jagoz, owner of Moon Valley Farm in Frederick County, shows the growth of her rainbow swiss chard.
Kaitlin Newman, The Baltimore Banner
Maryland's bountiful harvests, from farms and from the Bay, contribute $8 billion dollars annually to the state’s economy. But the margins for many farmers are slim, and drought, tariffs and market uncertainty are a concern in the agriculture industry.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks joins Midday to discuss what the state is doing to assist Maryland farmers.

Atticks has served as the Secretary of Agriculture since March 2023.

