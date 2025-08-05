Maryland Ag Secretary Kevin Atticks on farmers facing drought, tariffs and rising costs.
Maryland's bountiful harvests, from farms and from the Bay, contribute $8 billion dollars annually to the state’s economy. But the margins for many farmers are slim, and drought, tariffs and market uncertainty are a concern in the agriculture industry.
Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks joins Midday to discuss what the state is doing to assist Maryland farmers.
Atticks has served as the Secretary of Agriculture since March 2023.