For Mature Audiences: "We Were the Universe" by Kimberly King Parsons and "Olive Days" by Jessica Elisheva Emerson

To the casual outside observer, middle class suburbia can look like a fairly boring place, but what’s really going on behind those well-tended gardens, long driveways and screened porches? I’m Lisa Morgan and today on The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik reviews two new novels, each with a unique take on sex and drugs and rock-n-roll. But mostly, sex: We Were the Universe, by Kimberly King Parsons, and Olive Days, by Jessica Elisheva Emerson.

All titles available at your favorite local bookstore and at bookshop.org