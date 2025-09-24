2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellist and educator Amit Peled on why learning the language of music creates better citizens

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
Amit Peled (standing, far L) conducts the Baltimore-based Mount Vernon Virtuosi. It is an innovative chamber orchestra of exceptional young musicians who are in transition from their studies to a professional career. Photo: MVV
Amit Peled (standing, far L) conducts the Baltimore-based Mount Vernon Virtuosi. It is an innovative chamber orchestra of exceptional young musicians who are in transition from their studies to a professional career. Photo: MVV

Part of success is looking back at the path that got you there. On the Record is in its homestretch -- ending October 3. We’re using some of our last shows to listen back to guests from whom we’ve learned a lot, and to talk with them again. Like the acclaimed cellist Amit Peled -- a professor at Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute and founder and conductor of the Mount Vernon Virtuosi. In 2018 Peled told us how it came to be that he plays the cello of Pablo Casals, and later, how he collaborated with Marni Fogelson and illustrator Avi Katz to publish A Cello Named Pablo, a book that exhorts children to pursue their dreams. Now Peled joins us to talk about the Mount Vernon Virtuosi, The Music House and what has come next!

