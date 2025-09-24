Cellist and educator Amit Peled on why learning the language of music creates better citizens

Part of success is looking back at the path that got you there. On the Record is in its homestretch -- ending October 3. We’re using some of our last shows to listen back to guests from whom we’ve learned a lot, and to talk with them again. Like the acclaimed cellist Amit Peled -- a professor at Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute and founder and conductor of the Mount Vernon Virtuosi. In 2018 Peled told us how it came to be that he plays the cello of Pablo Casals, and later, how he collaborated with Marni Fogelson and illustrator Avi Katz to publish “A Cello Named Pablo,” a book that exhorts children to pursue their dreams. Now Peled joins us to talk about the Mount Vernon Virtuosi, The Music House and what has come next!