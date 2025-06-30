2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
On The Record

Former Maryland DJS head Vincent Schiraldi is not done with the fight

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Vincent Schiraldi was head of Maryland DJS for two and a half years. He left in June, 2025. Photo: Provided by VS
Greg D Henderson Pty Ltd - Ph 0422 084 855
Vincent Schiraldi was head of Maryland DJS for two and a half years. He left in June, 2025. Photo: Provided by VS

Juvenile crime is down, but many people don’t feel safer. What’s Maryland doing wrong? Vincent Schiraldi, just replaced as head of the Department of Juvenile Services, decries charging kids as adults. He tells why he left, and what’s next: “I’m gonna kayak, I’m gonna hike a little, and then I'm gonna come back out and pick a fight.”

Links: Schiraldi's op ed in the Baltimore Sun, an article about his departure, and reader commentary.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
