Former Maryland DJS head Vincent Schiraldi is not done with the fight

Juvenile crime is down, but many people don’t feel safer. What’s Maryland doing wrong? Vincent Schiraldi, just replaced as head of the Department of Juvenile Services, decries charging kids as adults. He tells why he left, and what’s next: “I’m gonna kayak, I’m gonna hike a little, and then I'm gonna come back out and pick a fight.”

