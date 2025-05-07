Civic Works' 'Baltimore Shines' makes futures brighter

Customers are paying a lot for electricity these days. Some are thinking how great it would be to take advantage of solar energy floating free from the sky. But would solar even work for their home? And what would it cost to install -- how long before they’d see any savings? For 170 families in the city of Baltimore, there’s good news in a program called “Baltimore Shines,” organized by the non-profit Civic Works. People with low and moderate incomes can have solar installed and connected free.

We hear about it from Eli Allen, Civic Works’ senior program director, and with John Dehitta, a Civic works trainee.

Apply for home energy updates and solar installation through Civic Works here.