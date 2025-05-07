2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Civic Works' 'Baltimore Shines' makes futures brighter

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
Civic Works provides job training to learn how to install solar panels as part of its Baltimore Shines program. Photo: Wide Angle Youth Media and the Abell Foundation.
1 of 2  — Solar Photo 3.jpg
Civic Works provides job training to learn how to install solar panels as part of its Baltimore Shines program. Photo: Wide Angle Youth Media and the Abell Foundation.
Baltimore Shines is a partnership between Civic Works and Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development. It's putting free solar installations on 170 homes this year, as well as providing job training to install the systems.
2 of 2  — Copy of DJI_0096.jpg
“Baltimore Shines,” is a partnership between Civic Works and Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development. It's putting free solar installations on 170 homes this year, as well as providing job training to install the systems.

Customers are paying a lot for electricity these days. Some are thinking how great it would be to take advantage of solar energy floating free from the sky. But would solar even work for their home? And what would it cost to install -- how long before they’d see any savings? For 170 families in the city of Baltimore, there’s good news in a program called “Baltimore Shines,” organized by the non-profit Civic Works. People with low and moderate incomes can have solar installed and connected free.
We hear about it from Eli Allen, Civic Works’ senior program director, and with John Dehitta, a Civic works trainee.

Apply for home energy updates and solar installation through Civic Works here.

Tags
On The Record civic worksOn the RecordWYPR Programs
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr