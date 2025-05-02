Stories from the Stoop: Stepping up to lead

Here's a Stoop Story from Chief Donna Wolf Mother Abbott about finding her way, and stepping into leadership for her Native American community in Dorchester County, Maryland.

Monday, May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP). Two women from Baltimore’s Lumbee community are among those remembered: Tiffany Jones was abducted and murdered in 2018. And Yasmine Wilson was murdered in 2019. Both were mothers. And both were taken violently, in front of their young daughters.

May their memories and those of others, live on in the name of justice, visibility and healing.