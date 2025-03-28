'Inviting Light' to Baltimore's Station North Arts District

Light illuminates. And it can affect our moods, how we interpret our surroundings, even how we interact with a space. In the coming months, six Baltimore artists will be creating public works that harness these qualities of light, thanks to one million dollars from the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Public Art Challenge. Baltimore is one of just eight cities across the US to get the funding, which will support installations centered in the Station North Arts District. It's called Inviting Light.

The first unveiling happens Friday, March 28 from 6-10pm with Zoe Charlton's piece, Third Watch.

We get a preview from visual artist and curator Derrick Adams, and artist Phaan Howng describes how she translated her painting into a 3D light sculpture for her piece, 'Big Ass Snake (Plants) on a Plane.'