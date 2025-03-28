2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'Inviting Light' to Baltimore's Station North Arts District

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:07 AM EDT
Zoe Charlton's 'Third Watch,' complete with lighting, will be unveiled in Station North Arts District as part of Inviting Light. Photo: Zoe Charlton
1 of 3  — Third Watch bell tower.jpeg
Zoe Charlton's 'Third Watch,' complete with lighting, will be unveiled in Station North Arts District as part of Inviting Light. Photo: Nicole Atkinson
Artist Derrick Adams is curator of 'Inviting Light,' a place-based series of art installations that incorporate light as a medium. Unveilings will happen throughout 2025 in Baltimore's Station North Arts District. Photo: video screen shot
2 of 3  — Derrick-Still1.png
Artist Derrick Adams is curator of 'Inviting Light,' a place-based series of art installations that incorporate light as a medium. Unveilings will happen throughout 2025 in Baltimore's Station North Arts District. Photo: video screen shot
Artist Phaan Howng (far R) and her crew work out details for her piece, 'Big Ass Snake (Plants) On a Plane." It will be unveiled in June as part of Station North Arts District's 'Inviting Light.' Photo: video screen shot
3 of 3  — Image 3.png
Artist Phaan Howng (far R) and her crew work out details for her piece, 'Big Ass Snake (Plants) On a Plane." It will be unveiled in June as part of Station North Arts District's 'Inviting Light.' Photo: video screen shot

Light illuminates. And it can affect our moods, how we interpret our surroundings, even how we interact with a space. In the coming months, six Baltimore artists will be creating public works that harness these qualities of light, thanks to one million dollars from the Bloomberg Philanthropies' Public Art Challenge. Baltimore is one of just eight cities across the US to get the funding, which will support installations centered in the Station North Arts District. It's called Inviting Light.

The first unveiling happens Friday, March 28 from 6-10pm with Zoe Charlton's piece, Third Watch.

We get a preview from visual artist and curator Derrick Adams, and artist Phaan Howng describes how she translated her painting into a 3D light sculpture for her piece, 'Big Ass Snake (Plants) on a Plane.'

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr