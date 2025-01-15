© 2025 WYPR
Baltimore history comes alive at Village Learning Center

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 15, 2025 at 9:55 AM EST
Coal pier in Curtis Bay. Photo: Ryan Johnson
1 of 3  — Image3Coal pierfrombehind.jpeg
2 of 3  — 2_27_24 Toxic Tour PHOTO DUMP! (Feb 28, 2024 at 10 00 AM).jpeg
Baltimore is rich with history, and the Baltimore City Historical Society wants to make sure people understand just how special and complex it is. For more than 15 years they’ve teamed up with the Village Learning Place to present Baltimore History Evenings, inviting speakers to detail stories that make up Charm City’s past. They happen at 7 pm the third Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 16, through June.

We talk with historian, author and co-chair of the history evenings committee for BCHS, Deborah Weiner, and with Nicole Fabricant, Anthropology professor at Towson University to get a preview.

Links: First event: ‘Who has Coal Fever? The Invisible Violence of the Coal Supply Chain from Extraction to Export,' Baltimore History Evenings.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
