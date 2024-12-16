© 2024 WYPR
Training prepares health care workers across Maryland to provide abortions

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily talks with patient Haley Ruark about the medical abortion process at a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oct. 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/AP
/
AP
Last year, Governor Wes Moore directed $10 million dollars in grant funding to the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland, Baltimore for a program aimed at expanding the number of healthcare professionals with abortion care training.

To find out how that program is going, we turn to Dr. Jessica Lee, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the training program. And we speak with Samantha Marsee, a nurse practitioner who recently completed the training.

Links:
Maryland Abortion and Reproductive Clinical Health (MARCH) Reproductive Health Fellows Application

UMSOM and UMB Faculty Receive $10.6 Million in State Funding for Abortion Clinical Care Training Program

WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
