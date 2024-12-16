Training prepares health care workers across Maryland to provide abortions

Last year, Governor Wes Moore directed $10 million dollars in grant funding to the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland, Baltimore for a program aimed at expanding the number of healthcare professionals with abortion care training.

To find out how that program is going, we turn to Dr. Jessica Lee, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-principal investigator of the training program. And we speak with Samantha Marsee, a nurse practitioner who recently completed the training.

Links:

Maryland Abortion and Reproductive Clinical Health (MARCH) Reproductive Health Fellows Application

UMSOM and UMB Faculty Receive $10.6 Million in State Funding for Abortion Clinical Care Training Program

