Free HIV screenings for World AIDS Day

We talk with medical director Dr. Sarah Schmalzle to hear about the resources University of Maryland Medical Center's THRIVE program provides the community. She also talks about AIDS awareness, prevention and care.

In recognition of World AIDS Day, UMMC's THRIVE is offering free HIV, hepatitis, and diabetes screenings. This event will run Dec. 4th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at UMMC’s Midtown Campus Outpatient Tower, located at 800 Linden Avenue in Baltimore, MD.