On The Record

Free HIV screenings for World AIDS Day

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen HarvieMelissa Gerr
Published December 4, 2024 at 10:43 AM EST
Aijaz Rahi/AP
We talk with medical director Dr. Sarah Schmalzle to hear about the resources University of Maryland Medical Center's THRIVE program provides the community. She also talks about AIDS awareness, prevention and care.

In recognition of World AIDS Day, UMMC's THRIVE is offering free HIV, hepatitis, and diabetes screenings. This event will run Dec. 4th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at UMMC’s Midtown Campus Outpatient Tower, located at  800 Linden Avenue in Baltimore, MD.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
