Doors Open Baltimore features city's architectural gems

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
More than 40 sites are open to visitors for Doors Open Baltimore. Photo: Corradetti glass blowing studio by Mollye Miller
More than 40 sites are open to visitors for Doors Open Baltimore. Photo: Corradetti glass blowing studio by Mollye Miller

Baltimore is a city full of neighborhoods with distinct personalities -- from quirky to conventional, from historic to … not so historic. Architecturally speaking, there are absolute gems … as well as diamonds in the rough. Doors Open Baltimore offers a daylong opportunity to explore a few of the city’s most interesting buildings.
Lauren Bostic Hill, Executive Director for The American Institute of Architects, Baltimore Chapter and Baltimore Architecture foundation and Nakita Reed, board president of the Baltimore Architecture Foundation, offer some highlights.

Links: Doors Open Baltimore, Baltimore Heritage.

