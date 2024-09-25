© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Marylanders wait up to a year for a disability benefits decision. We ask Social Security chief Martin O'Malley why.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 25, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT
Social Security Administration commissioner Martin O'Malley testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the budget request for the Social Security Administration for FY2025, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
/
AP
Social Security Administration commissioner Martin O'Malley testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the budget request for the Social Security Administration for FY2025, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

As commissioner of Social Security, Martin O’Malley is applying the same data-drive management tools he used as mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland. We ask about backlogs and whether Social Security is running out of money.

Links:
Hearing on Protecting Solvency of Social Security
Martin O’Malley is on a one-year sprint to save Social Security
Statement of Administrative Policy

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsSocial SecurityMartin O'Malley
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie