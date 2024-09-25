Marylanders wait up to a year for a disability benefits decision. We ask Social Security chief Martin O'Malley why.
As commissioner of Social Security, Martin O’Malley is applying the same data-drive management tools he used as mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland. We ask about backlogs and whether Social Security is running out of money.
