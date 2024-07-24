Baltimore-based Black Girls Vote kicks into high gear

Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic party’s likely nominee for president. We speak with Natasha Murphy, Chief of Staff for Black Girls Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on outreach to young Black women. She talks about the wave of renewed momentum by young voters, and some of the concerns Black women have for the potential campaigning ahead.

