On The Record

Baltimore-based Black Girls Vote kicks into high gear

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa GerrMaureen Harvie
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:38 AM EDT
Nykidra “Nyki” Robinson (Center) launched Black Girls Vote in 2015. BGV is a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to uplifting the Black community through education and inspiring Black women to understand the public policy decisions affecting their families and communities. Photo: Natasha Murphy
Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic party’s likely nominee for president. We speak with Natasha Murphy, Chief of Staff for Black Girls Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on outreach to young Black women. She talks about the wave of renewed momentum by young voters, and some of the concerns Black women have for the potential campaigning ahead.

Links: Black Girls Vote, Baltimore Votes, Maryland voter registration info, Our Time is Now BGV event on 7.24.24, register here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
