West Baltimore neighbors want to slow Amtrak's plans

By Melissa Gerr,
Maureen Harvie
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:28 AM EDT
North portal aerial view of Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel project. Image: provided by Amtrak
North portal aerial view of Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel project. Image: provided by Amtrak

A new Amtrak tunnel has been in development for years. But residents of West Baltimore feel their concerns are being ignored as the project picks up speed. Amy Petkovsek, head of the Community Law Center lays out their demands. Then we hear from Angel St. Jean, a Reservoir Hill resident, Amtrak assistant vice president and engineer Luigi Rosa and Amtrak senior community engagement director Danelle Hunter.

Link: Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel plans and community meeting records.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
