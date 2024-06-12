West Baltimore neighbors want to slow Amtrak's plans

A new Amtrak tunnel has been in development for years. But residents of West Baltimore feel their concerns are being ignored as the project picks up speed. Amy Petkovsek, head of the Community Law Center lays out their demands. Then we hear from Angel St. Jean, a Reservoir Hill resident, Amtrak assistant vice president and engineer Luigi Rosa and Amtrak senior community engagement director Danelle Hunter.

Link: Amtrak's Frederick Douglass Tunnel plans and community meeting records.