Retired Baltimore firefighter honors African American trailblazers

In 1953, the Baltimore City Fire Department desegregated, hiring its first group of ten Black firefighters. Seven decades later, the African American Firefighters Historical Society honors the continued service of Black firefighters across the country.

In January, the organization received a grant to support the creation of the International Black Firefighters Museum & Safety Education Center in East Baltimore.

We speak with George Collins, a retired Baltimore City firefighter and co-founder of the African American Firefighters Historical Society.

