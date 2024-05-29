Herring Run Heritage Trail connects visitors to park's past

Herring Run Park stretches for 375 acres in Northeast Baltimore, from Morgan State University to Armistead Gardens. It's Heritage Trail offers visitors insight into the park's historical and ecological landscape.

We speak with Misty Fae, executive director of the Friends of Herring Run Parks, and board member Charles Minor.

On Saturday, June 1st, the Friends of Herring Run Parks will host the free Share Your Heritage Festival from 12-6 pm.

