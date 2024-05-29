© 2024 WYPR
Herring Run Heritage Trail connects visitors to park's past

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 29, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
Herring Run is a 375-acre linear park in Northeast Baltimore. Photo courtesy of the Friends of Herring Run Parks.

Herring Run Park stretches for 375 acres in Northeast Baltimore, from Morgan State University to Armistead Gardens. It's Heritage Trail offers visitors insight into the park's historical and ecological landscape.

We speak with Misty Fae, executive director of the Friends of Herring Run Parks, and board member Charles Minor.

On Saturday, June 1st, the Friends of Herring Run Parks will host the free Share Your Heritage Festival from 12-6 pm.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
