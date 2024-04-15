© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

An enslaved family's fight for freedom

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieMelissa Gerr
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
"The Bell Affair" is a searing story of the enslaved Bell family's fight for freedom. Photo: film still
"The Bell Affair" is a searing story of the enslaved Bell family's fight for freedom. Photo: film still

Daniel and Mary Bell tried to use the courts to win freedom for their family, so history shows us more details about them than many other enslaved people in the 19th century. We know that Francis Scott Key, who wrote our national anthem, was one of the white people who lined up against freedom for enslaved people like the Bells.

"The Bell Affair" film tells the Bells’ story; we talk to director Kwakiutl Dreher and historian William G. Thomas III. Thomas says, "We need to see this part of American history differently-- enslaved people, not as nameless and faceless, but as real people acting in history, who are clearly attempting to claim freedom from day one of the United States."

And we ask two of Mary and Daniel’s descendants about the strength they draw from this history. Original air date: May 19, 2022.

"The Bell Affair" is now available to streamon Amazon.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsAfrican American History
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr