Mayis: Native American oral histories from Maryland's Eastern Shore

We learn about the Native communities who lived, and still live along Maryland's Eastern Shore. Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, a citizen and ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, paints a picture of their traditions and ways of life, drawing on collected oral histories.

