Mayis: Native American oral histories from Maryland's Eastern Shore

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:01 AM EDT
Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, Pekatawas MakataWai’U/ Xaskwím Sëk - Black Corn, citizen and cultural ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, at the unveiling of the Manonoakin Indian Town sign in Princess Anne MD, November 2023). Photo: John Brinton Photography
Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, Pekatawas MakataWai’U/ Xaskwím Sëk - Black Corn, Citizen and Cultural Ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, at the unveiling of the Manonoakin Indian Town sign in Princess Anne MD, November 2023. Photo: John Brinton Photography

We learn about the Native communities who lived, and still live along Maryland's Eastern Shore. Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, a citizen and ambassador of the Pocomoke Indian Nation, paints a picture of their traditions and ways of life, drawing on collected oral histories.

Links: Mayaisuwàk (They Speak in One Voice): The Oral History and History of Place of Maryland's Eastern Shore Tribal Communities and Remnant Descendants virtual lunch and learn, Maryland Archives Mayis Indigenous Records Guide.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
