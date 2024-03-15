Budding photographers capture Baltimore through their own lens

Photography can capture the perspective of the person behind the lens.

An exhibit at the Walters Art Museum, Through Our Eyes, showcases the work of teenage photographers new to the craft. Their work reveals a new perspective of Baltimore, and of a refreshing approach to creative pursuits.

Baltimore-native SHAN Wallace is an artist, archivist, and photographer who instructed the teenagers involved with Through Our Eyes.

Wallace’s own work has been exhibited internationally and nationally, including at the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the Contemporary and the African-American Museum and Cultural Center in Prince George’s County.

We ask her about the surprising lessons we can learn these young artists.