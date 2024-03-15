© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Budding photographers capture Baltimore through their own lens

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
Through Our Eyes is at the Walters Art Museum through Sunday, March 17, 2024.
Courtesy of the Walters Art Museum
Through Our Eyes is at the Walters Art Museum through Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Photography can capture the perspective of the person behind the lens.

An exhibit at the Walters Art Museum, Through Our Eyes, showcases the work of teenage photographers new to the craft. Their work reveals a new perspective of Baltimore, and of a refreshing approach to creative pursuits.

Baltimore-native SHAN Wallace is an artist, archivist, and photographer who instructed the teenagers involved with Through Our Eyes.

Wallace’s own work has been exhibited internationally and nationally, including at the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the Contemporary and the African-American Museum and Cultural Center in Prince George’s County.

We ask her about the surprising lessons we can learn these young artists.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordWalters Art Museumphotography
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes