The day before her wedding, writer Mako Yoshikawa received news that upended her world: Her abusive, estranged father was dead. In her new memoir, "Secrets of the Sun," Yoshikawa reckons with grief and guilt.

Mako Yoshikawa will be in conversation with author Kyoko Mori at Bird in Hand Cafe & Bookstore on Friday, March 8th at 6 pm. Details here.