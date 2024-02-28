© 2024 WYPR
The legacy of Black businesses amid Read Street's vibrant mosaic

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Mount Vernon Records on Read Street in Mount Vernon on Dec. 28, 2023.
Nick Thieme, The Baltimore Banner
Mount Vernon Records on Read Street in Mount Vernon on Dec. 28, 2023.

Midday in the Neighborhood takes a look at the more than 270 named communities in Baltimore. We focus on one or two and explore what makes each community unique.

On today's show, we stroll down Read Street in Mount Vernon. Here, among funky dive bars and fine dining, Black business owners have long contributed to the neighborhood's wide range of colorful stores, restaurants and shops.

Nick Thieme, a data reporter for our news partner the Baltimore Banner, wrote about Read Street and its long legacy of Black business ownership.

Additional note: In this interview we planned to include members of the Shropshire family who have a long history of business ownership on Read Street. Due to family responsibilities, they were not able to participate.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
