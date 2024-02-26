© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Harriet Tubman's pivotal role as a Union spy

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-DawesMelissa GerrMaureen Harvie
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:54 AM EST
Book cover courtesy of publisher.

In Maryland we know Harriet Tubman best for fearlessly guiding people out of bondage. She was also a priceless scout and spy for the Union. Historian Edda Fields-Black, in her book "Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War" recounts Tubman’s vital role when the army liberated hundreds of enslaved rice-plantation workers.

Fields-Black will be at the Enoch Pratt's Central Library tonight at 7 p.m. Register to attend in-person or view live online. Information here.

Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Melissa Gerr
Maureen Harvie
