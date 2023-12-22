A deep look into Baltimore's stained glass history
Stained glass in the Zion Lutheran Church of the City of Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
House in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in Clifton Mansion. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house on Eutaw Place in Baltimore City. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house in the Hamilton neighborhood in Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass dome in the Alex Brown and Sons building in Baltimore City. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass exterior of a church in Towson, Md. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house in the Overlea neighborhood. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass is not just for churches. In Baltimore, if you look for it, you’ll find it all over -- elaborate skylights, charming transoms, colorful portholes. We ask Linda Rabben, an anthropologist and author, what the artful glass tells us about class, race, and social networks in Charm City.
Links: Through a Glass Darkly book, Peale Museum Exhibit for Through a Glass Darkly, Baltimore Architecture Foundation talk at Zion Church of the City of Baltimore Jan 6, at 2pm, Histories about "Two Story King of East Baltimore" Frank Novak, hereand here.