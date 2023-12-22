A deep look into Baltimore's stained glass history

Stained glass is not just for churches. In Baltimore, if you look for it, you’ll find it all over -- elaborate skylights, charming transoms, colorful portholes. We ask Linda Rabben, an anthropologist and author, what the artful glass tells us about class, race, and social networks in Charm City.

