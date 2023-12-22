© 2023 WYPR
A deep look into Baltimore's stained glass history

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST
Stained glass in the Zion Lutheran Church of the City of Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
1 of 8  — ZionLuthCh.JPG
Stained glass in the Zion Lutheran Church of the City of Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
2 of 8  — BeverlyHillsHse.jpg
House in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in Clifton Mansion. Photo: Linda Rabben
3 of 8  — CliftonMansion.jpg
Stained glass in Clifton Mansion. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house on Eutaw Place in Baltimore City. Photo: Linda Rabben
4 of 8  — EutawPlHouse.JPG
Stained glass in a house on Eutaw Place in Baltimore City. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house in the Hamilton neighborhood in Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
5 of 8  — HamiltonHse.JPG
Stained glass in a house in the Hamilton neighborhood in Baltimore. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass dome in the Alex Brown and Sons building in Baltimore City. Photo: Linda Rabben
6 of 8  — BrownBldgDome.JPG
Stained glass dome in the Alex Brown and Sons building in Baltimore City. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass exterior of a church in Towson, Md. Photo: Linda Rabben
7 of 8  — TowsonExchurch.JPG
Stained glass exterior of a church in Towson, Md. Photo: Linda Rabben
Stained glass in a house in the Overlea neighborhood. Photo: Linda Rabben
8 of 8  — OverleaHse2.jpg
Stained glass in a house in the Overlea neighborhood. Photo: Linda Rabben

Stained glass is not just for churches. In Baltimore, if you look for it, you’ll find it all over -- elaborate skylights, charming transoms, colorful portholes. We ask Linda Rabben, an anthropologist and author, what the artful glass tells us about class, race, and social networks in Charm City.

Links: Through a Glass Darkly book, Peale Museum Exhibit for Through a Glass Darkly, Baltimore Architecture Foundation talk at Zion Church of the City of Baltimore Jan 6, at 2pm, Histories about "Two Story King of East Baltimore" Frank Novak, hereand here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr