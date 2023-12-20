Interfaith Families Project in MoCo creates space for both Christians and Jews

Families who practice more than one religion can be faced with a lot to navigate, especially during holiday season. Inclusion, creating community, representation -- are all important considerations that can receive a hyper focus at this time.

The Interfaith Families Project in Montgomery County has deep experience navigating through differences. Their community, which meets virtually and in-person in Rockville, has been embracing and celebrating religious diversity for more than a quarter century.

We talk with the two women who guide the way for the I-F-F-P community Rev. Samantha Gonzalez-Block, the Christian spiritual leader. and Rabbi Debbie Reichmann (the Jewish spiritual leader there.

Links: Interfaith Families Project, Sunday Gatherings, Sunday School. Christmas Eve Gathering, 2023.