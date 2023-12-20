© 2023 WYPR
Interfaith Families Project in MoCo creates space for both Christians and Jews

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
The Rockville, Md.- based Interfaith Families Project, led by Rev. Samantha Gonzalez-Block (L) and Rabbi Debbie Reichmann (R), invites Christian and Jewish interfaith families to gather for socializing and prayer. Photo: IFFP
The Rockville, Md.- based Interfaith Families Project, led by Rev. Samantha Gonzalez-Block (L) and Rabbi Debbie Reichmann (R), invites Christian and Jewish interfaith families to gather for socializing and prayer. Photo: IFFP

Families who practice more than one religion can be faced with a lot to navigate, especially during holiday season. Inclusion, creating community, representation -- are all important considerations that can receive a hyper focus at this time.

The Interfaith Families Project in Montgomery County has deep experience navigating through differences. Their community, which meets virtually and in-person in Rockville, has been embracing and celebrating religious diversity for more than a quarter century.

We talk with the two women who guide the way for the I-F-F-P community Rev. Samantha Gonzalez-Block, the Christian spiritual leader. and Rabbi Debbie Reichmann (the Jewish spiritual leader there.

Links: Interfaith Families Project, Sunday Gatherings, Sunday School. Christmas Eve Gathering, 2023.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
