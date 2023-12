Have you enjoyed splashy fall colors this season? People who are colorblind miss out on some of that autumn bliss. EnChroma glasses allow those with ‘color vision deficiency’ see a fuller spectrum. We ask Don McPherson, inventor of the glasses, how they work -- and learn about a new test for color blindness. You can find the test here.

EnChroma Glasses are available on loan at Brookside Gardens in Montgomery County. More information here.