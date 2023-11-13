The trials and triumphs of single motherhood

Tracing the picture over decades, the U.S. Census Bureau finds that of Baltimore households with children, more than half are single-parent families. Growing up in a single-parent household struggling paycheck to paycheck can be tough for a young child.

Leslie Gray Streeter is the author of a new series of columns for the Baltimore Banner about being a single mother. She joins us to talk about facing stigma and uncertainty while raising her young son.

Later in the show, we're joined by Danielle Staton, Executive Director of the Jeremiah Program in Baltimore.

The Jeremiah Program seeks to address the struggles of single-parent households with programming looking to help both mothers and their children succeed.