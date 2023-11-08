© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

The risks and benefits of weight loss drugs; links between dementia and isolation

By Sheilah Kast
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST
The injectable drug Ozempic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP
/
AP
The injectable drug Ozempic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

We ask two Johns Hopkins doctors about their topics in the upcoming seminars called “A Woman’s Journey.

Thousands of Americans are turning to a new era of weight-loss drugs. What are the risks and benefits? We ask Dr. Selvi Rajagopal, who is part of the clinical faculty of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s division of internal medicine.

Plus, people who are socially isolated are at greater risk for dementia; what could help? Dr. Thomas Cudjoe is an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins whose work focuses on geriatrics and gerontology. He shares his insights.

"A Woman's Journey" will be held on Saturday, November 18th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel. Details here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
