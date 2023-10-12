© 2023 WYPR
Three months in, Maryland's adult-use cannabis sales grow, while medical sales decline

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Licensed cannabis retailers in Maryland sold more than $90.7 million worth of marijuana products in September. Credit: Elsa Olofsson/Flickr
Since recreational cannabis became legal July 1, Marylanders are spending millions on cannabis products every day.

Adult-use sales topped $54 million in September, while medical cannabis sales fell slightly between August and September.

We ask Will Tilburg, acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, what products are selling most, how new licenses will expand the business, and who is watching for any impact on teenagers.

Links:
MCA Data and Reports
Social Equity Verification
Cannabis Business Assistance Fund
Maryland Office of Social Equity - Technical Assistance

