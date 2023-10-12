Three months in, Maryland's adult-use cannabis sales grow, while medical sales decline

Since recreational cannabis became legal July 1, Marylanders are spending millions on cannabis products every day.

Adult-use sales topped $54 million in September, while medical cannabis sales fell slightly between August and September.

We ask Will Tilburg, acting director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, what products are selling most, how new licenses will expand the business, and who is watching for any impact on teenagers.

Links:

MCA Data and Reports

Social Equity Verification

Cannabis Business Assistance Fund

Maryland Office of Social Equity - Technical Assistance

