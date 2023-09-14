Toss your boss to the curb. What happens when workers take over?

A beloved coffee spot in Hampden faced a sudden closure in July, catching both staff and customers by surprise. But that wasn’t the end of Common Ground Bakery Café; its workers are coming together to reopen later this month as a co-op.

Co-ops flip the model on the typical business model. So how do they work?

Christa Daring is the Executive Director of the Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy. The nonprofit advises and provides financial support for fledgling co-ops in the Baltimore area.

Also with us is Jake Urtes, a worker-owner at Common Ground Bakery Café. The coffee shop and gathering place closed this summer after 25 years but is reopening later this fall.