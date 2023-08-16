© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Pass the Mic: New/Next Film Fest!

By Melissa Gerr,
Sheilah Kast
Published August 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
Film still from De Lo Mio: Two "ride or die" sisters raised in NYC reunite with their estranged brother in the Dominican Republic to clean out their late father's childhood home. The siblings laugh, brawl, and face their demons as they come to terms with letting go of their last connection to their motherland. Directed by Diana Peralta.
1 of 3  — DeLoMio_Still1.jpeg
Film still from De Lo Mio: Two "ride or die" sisters raised in NYC reunite with their estranged brother in the Dominican Republic to clean out their late father's childhood home. The siblings laugh, brawl, and face their demons as they come to terms with letting go of their last connection to their motherland. Directed by Diana Peralta.
Film still from HARKA: When his father dies, Ali has to take care of his two younger sisters in a house from which they will soon be evicted. Faced with this sudden responsibility and the injustices he is confronted with, Ali awakens to anger and revolt. Directed by Lotfy Nathan.
2 of 3  — HARKA_Official Still 1.jpeg
Film still from HARKA: When his father dies, Ali has to take care of his two younger sisters in a house from which they will soon be evicted. Faced with this sudden responsibility and the injustices he is confronted with, Ali awakens to anger and revolt. Directed by Lotfy Nathan.
Film still from Somewhere Quiet: Meg is trying to readjust to normalcy after surviving a traumatic kidnapping — but her grasp on reality soon starts to deteriorate when she travels with her husband to his wealthy family's isolated compound. Directed by Olivia West Lloyd, produced by Emma Hannaway and Taylor Shung
3 of 3  — SQ-ALTSTILL-4k.jpeg
Film still from Somewhere Quiet: Meg is trying to readjust to normalcy after surviving a traumatic kidnapping — but her grasp on reality soon starts to deteriorate when she travels with her husband to his wealthy family's isolated compound. Directed by Olivia West Lloyd, produced by Emma Hannaway and Taylor Shung

Today is our monthly installment of ‘Pass the Mic.’ In this series, we invite someone in the community--maybe an author, an artist, a community organizer--to collaborate with us: to choose the topic and guests and direct the conversation.

Today, we pass the mic to Eric Hatch. Hatch has been working in film and curating festivals for more than two decades, including 11 years with the Maryland Film Festival.

This Friday through Sunday, August 18 through 20, WYPR debuts the New/Next Film Festival, which Hatch curated. He, along with Sam Sessa, director of events and community partnerships at WTMD and WYPR, are co-producers of the event.

Hatch speaks with filmmakers, Diana Peralta, (De lo Mio) Emma Hannaway (Somewhere Quiet) and Lotfy Nathan (HARKA) about their work.

Links: New/Next Film Fest, Beyond Video

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsPass the MicNew/Next Film Festivalfilm
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast