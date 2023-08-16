Pass the Mic: New/Next Film Fest!

Today is our monthly installment of ‘Pass the Mic.’ In this series, we invite someone in the community--maybe an author, an artist, a community organizer--to collaborate with us: to choose the topic and guests and direct the conversation.

Today, we pass the mic to Eric Hatch. Hatch has been working in film and curating festivals for more than two decades, including 11 years with the Maryland Film Festival.

This Friday through Sunday, August 18 through 20, WYPR debuts the New/Next Film Festival, which Hatch curated. He, along with Sam Sessa, director of events and community partnerships at WTMD and WYPR, are co-producers of the event.

Hatch speaks with filmmakers, Diana Peralta, (De lo Mio) Emma Hannaway (Somewhere Quiet) and Lotfy Nathan (HARKA) about their work.

