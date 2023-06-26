Biographer John Frece chronicles the life of U.S. Senator Daniel Brewster

Dan Brewster had everything a mid-20th-century Democratic politician in Maryland could want: strong voter base, beautiful family, wealth. It unraveled spectacularly, due to his alcoholism and failing to see how voters were changing and not changing.

We talk to Brewster’s biographer, journalist John Frece, who's written, "Self-Destruction: The rise, fall and redemption of U.S. Senator Daniel B. Brewster."

This afternoon at 4 p.m., Frece will discuss the book at the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center, 321 Main Street in Reistertown. On Aug. 1, he’ll talk about "Self-Destruction" at the Ivy Bookshop, 5928 Falls Road in Baltimore.

