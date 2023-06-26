© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Biographer John Frece chronicles the life of U.S. Senator Daniel Brewster

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Journalist John Frece has written, "Self-Destruction: The rise, fall, and redemption of U.S. Senator Daniel B. Brewster." Credit: Loyola College/Apprentice House
Dan Brewster had everything a mid-20th-century Democratic politician in Maryland could want: strong voter base, beautiful family, wealth. It unraveled spectacularly, due to his alcoholism and failing to see how voters were changing and not changing.

We talk to Brewster’s biographer, journalist John Frece, who's written, "Self-Destruction: The rise, fall and redemption of U.S. Senator Daniel B. Brewster."

This afternoon at 4 p.m., Frece will discuss the book at the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center, 321 Main Street in Reistertown. On Aug. 1, he’ll talk about "Self-Destruction" at the Ivy Bookshop, 5928 Falls Road in Baltimore.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
