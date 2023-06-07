© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Celebrate Juneteenth!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 7, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT
Vocalist, activist, educator and Govans Church Minister of Racial Justice and Community Engagement Lea Gilmore. Photo: Marie-Jean Smets

Govans Presbyterian church has big plans for Juneteenth this year! It involves two church choirs, performers from the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Foundation, and selections of Jazz, gospel and R&B! We get a preview from co-creators Lea Gilmore, who is a vocalist and the Minister for Racial Justice & Multicultural Engagement and music director at Govans, and Jonathan Jensen, BSO bassist. Plus, MORE ways to mark the holiday from Baltimore Beat’s arts and culture editor Teri Henderson!

Links: Juneteenth Jubilee Community Concert at Govans Church, Donnell’s Day at Ames Memorial United Methodist Church, H3irloom at Walters Art Museum, Black Celebration at Ottobar, An Opulent Juneteenth, at The Compound.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
