Celebrate Juneteenth!

Govans Presbyterian church has big plans for Juneteenth this year! It involves two church choirs, performers from the Baltimore Symphony Musicians Foundation, and selections of Jazz, gospel and R&B! We get a preview from co-creators Lea Gilmore, who is a vocalist and the Minister for Racial Justice & Multicultural Engagement and music director at Govans, and Jonathan Jensen, BSO bassist. Plus, MORE ways to mark the holiday from Baltimore Beat’s arts and culture editor Teri Henderson!

Links: Juneteenth Jubilee Community Concert at Govans Church, Donnell’s Day at Ames Memorial United Methodist Church, H3irloom at Walters Art Museum, Black Celebration at Ottobar, An Opulent Juneteenth, at The Compound.