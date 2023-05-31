The rise of the Spotted Lanternfly. Plus, locals say less lawn and more indigenous flora

What is covered in white polka dots, hops around on three pairs of legs and is wanted dead in a growing number of states?

The answer is the Spotted Lanternfly.

Alejandro Calixto, New York State Integrated Pest Management / A Spotted Lanternfly 4th instar nymph. This stage of the life cycle is reached around June.

This sprightly invasive insect, native to parts of China and Vietnam, was first sighted in the United States in 2014. Since then, the Spotted Lanternfly has spread to 14 states, including nearly every county in Maryland.

Its voracious appetite and rapid population growth has made it a high-priority invasive pest for scientists and pest management agencies across the nation.

Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist who works in the Spotted Lanternfly Suppression Program for the Maryland Department of Agriculture, joins us to discuss the tiny planthopper, its life cycle and the threat it poses to Maryland's native flora and fauna.

Sightings of Spotted Lanternfly can be reported on the Maryland Department of Agriculture's website. Additional information on the pest can be found there, as well.

Plus, a fresh-cut lawn is seen as a classy sign of status for many people. But for others its a sign of ecological degradation.

Green Towson Alliance / Tanya Ray's garden at her Townson home won in the Breaking Ground category in Green Towson Alliance's Native Garden Contest.

Now, some organizations are trying to encourage less lawns and more indigenous plant life. The Green Townson Alliance began holding the Native Garden Contest in 2020 to encourage the growth of native plants, shrubs and trees in yards in Towson neighborhoods.

Tanya Ray is a winner from last year’s Native Garden Contest. She was awarded in the Breaking Ground category for newly planted native gardens. Ray joins us to talk about the inspiration behind her garden, and how new gardeners can take their first steps towards including more indigenous plants.