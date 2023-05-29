Marylanders reflect on sacrifice and service on Memorial Day

Memorial Day was first celebrated nationwide on May 30, 1868, just a few years after the end of the American Civil War. The holiday commemorates U.S. military personnel who died in conflicts past and present, domestic and abroad.

Many of those who serve today were inspired by the men and women who came before them. Harriet Straus is one of those people. Her military and later civilian career in nursing led her to the University of Maryland, where she is now Manager of Nursing Clinical Education at the Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute. There, she helps train staff and assists patients—many who are veterans themselves.

Straus joins us to talk about her service and the family and friends that inspire her to care for her patients.

Near Timonium, the Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens is in its 56th year. Jack Mitchell, President of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, joins us to talk about today's ceremony.

You can watch it live, starting at 10am on May 29, 2023, on their livestream.