Arts alert! JELMA + Baltimore Beat

How does Tribe 55, a group of Black Women artists aged 55+ amplify its message? With their new exhibit ‘Seen. Heard. Common Ground.’ It opens at JELMA on Morgan State Campus. Dr. Schroeder Cherry, curator, and Stacey Cruise, Tribe 55 member give us a preview. Plus, Baltimore Beat’s arts and culture editor Teri Henderson offers her picks in music and art!

Links: JELMA, Seen. Heard. Common Ground. , KirbytheImmortal1/Purple Freestyle, 4kMicheal/Truss, Deep Sugar After Hours, Sweet Spot: Space Cowboy, Micah E. Wood at Current Space, Crying in the Yard, Martha Jackson Jarvis/BMA, Blossom at Raunjiba Design Center.