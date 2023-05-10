© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Arts alert! JELMA + Baltimore Beat

By Melissa Gerr,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Photo: Constance Mattox
Mixed media collage: Stacey Cruise
Photo by Jackie McCray
Non Binding Mandala by Martha Jackson Jarvis. Photo: BMA
Night Crawlers Meets Day Break, Martha Jackson Jarvis. Photo: BMA
Moon Mandala, Martha Jackson Jarvis. Photo/BMA
Rapper 4kMicheal. Photo: provided
Musician Kirby The Immortal1. Photo: Nao Hasegawa

How does Tribe 55, a group of Black Women artists aged 55+ amplify its message? With their new exhibit ‘Seen. Heard. Common Ground.’ It opens at JELMA on Morgan State Campus. Dr. Schroeder Cherry, curator, and Stacey Cruise, Tribe 55 member give us a preview. Plus, Baltimore Beat’s arts and culture editor Teri Henderson offers her picks in music and art!

Links: JELMA, Seen. Heard. Common Ground. , KirbytheImmortal1/Purple Freestyle, 4kMicheal/Truss, Deep Sugar After Hours, Sweet Spot: Space Cowboy, Micah E. Wood at Current Space, Crying in the Yard, Martha Jackson Jarvis/BMA, Blossom at Raunjiba Design Center.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes