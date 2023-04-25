© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

A new initiative to boost city's 'ecosystem' of violence prevention

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
A backpack is seen near evidence markers at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. In response to rising youth violence, Baltimore leaders are ramping up efforts to de-escalate conflicts between young people and protect students going to and from school. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s new Center for Violence Prevention is a multidisciplinary initiative tasked with reducing violence in the city.

So far this year, Baltimore has seen at least 86 homicides; a majority killed by guns. Recently, several teenagers were among the killed or injured by gun violence in Baltimore.

In February, the university announced the inaugural executive director of the Center for Violence Prevention to be Nadine Finigan-Carr, PhD., the director of the Prevention of Adolescent Risks Initiative at the University of Maryland School of Social Work and an associate professor in the Department Epidemiology and Public Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

She joins us to discuss the root causes of violence and the Center for Violence Prevention's goals.

Correction: An earlier version of this episode misidentified the university where the Center for Violence Prevention is located. The center is part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, not the University of Baltimore.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
