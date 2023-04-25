A new initiative to boost city's 'ecosystem' of violence prevention

The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s new Center for Violence Prevention is a multidisciplinary initiative tasked with reducing violence in the city.

So far this year, Baltimore has seen at least 86 homicides; a majority killed by guns. Recently, several teenagers were among the killed or injured by gun violence in Baltimore.

In February, the university announced the inaugural executive director of the Center for Violence Prevention to be Nadine Finigan-Carr, PhD., the director of the Prevention of Adolescent Risks Initiative at the University of Maryland School of Social Work and an associate professor in the Department Epidemiology and Public Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

She joins us to discuss the root causes of violence and the Center for Violence Prevention's goals.

Correction: An earlier version of this episode misidentified the university where the Center for Violence Prevention is located. The center is part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, not the University of Baltimore.