Spring bird watch; Diversifying the environmental field

It’s spring … and that means hundreds of bird species are using the Atlantic flyway to migrate. Baltimore is a favorite stop to refuel.

We hear from Mike Hudson, program manager at ‘Birds of Urban Baltimore’ about what to look for during spring migration and ways to attract birds to your yard.

Plus, Kiera Givens, co-founder of BlackOak Collective, talks about the non-profit's efforts to improve the recruitment and retention of people of color in environmental careers.

Links: Birds of Urban Baltimore, BlackOak Collective, NHSM The Science of Birds, Second Annual BURB-a-Thon.