Spring bird watch; Diversifying the environmental field
1 of 6 — American Goldfinch.jpg
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This American Goldfinch was photographed in Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
2 of 6 — Black-and-white warbler.JPG
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Black and White Warbler was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
3 of 6 — Black-throated Blue Warbler.JPG
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Black Throated Blue Warbler was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
4 of 6 — Yellow-rumped Warbler.JPG
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Yellow Rumped Warbler was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
5 of 6 — Indigo Bunting.jpg
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Indigo Bunting was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
6 of 6 — Read-tailed Hawk 2.jpg
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Red Tailed Hawk was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
It’s spring … and that means hundreds of bird species are using the Atlantic flyway to migrate. Baltimore is a favorite stop to refuel.
We hear from Mike Hudson, program manager at ‘Birds of Urban Baltimore’ about what to look for during spring migration and ways to attract birds to your yard.
Plus, Kiera Givens, co-founder of BlackOak Collective, talks about the non-profit's efforts to improve the recruitment and retention of people of color in environmental careers.
Links: Birds of Urban Baltimore, BlackOak Collective, NHSM The Science of Birds, Second Annual BURB-a-Thon.