On The Record

Spring bird watch; Diversifying the environmental field

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT
American Goldfinch.jpg
1 of 6  — American Goldfinch.jpg
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This American Goldfinch was photographed in Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
Black-and-white warbler.JPG
2 of 6  — Black-and-white warbler.JPG
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Black and White Warbler was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
Black-throated Blue Warbler.JPG
3 of 6  — Black-throated Blue Warbler.JPG
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Black Throated Blue Warbler was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
Yellow-rumped Warbler.JPG
4 of 6  — Yellow-rumped Warbler.JPG
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Yellow Rumped Warbler was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
Indigo Bunting.jpg
5 of 6  — Indigo Bunting.jpg
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Indigo Bunting was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall
Read-tailed Hawk 2.jpg
6 of 6  — Read-tailed Hawk 2.jpg
Baltimore is home to hundreds of bird species. This Red Tailed Hawk was photographed near Wyman Park in Baltimore City. Photos: Luke Spicknall

It’s spring … and that means hundreds of bird species are using the Atlantic flyway to migrate. Baltimore is a favorite stop to refuel.

We hear from Mike Hudson, program manager at ‘Birds of Urban Baltimore’ about what to look for during spring migration and ways to attract birds to your yard.

Plus, Kiera Givens, co-founder of BlackOak Collective, talks about the non-profit's efforts to improve the recruitment and retention of people of color in environmental careers.

Links: Birds of Urban Baltimore, BlackOak Collective, NHSM The Science of Birds, Second Annual BURB-a-Thon.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
