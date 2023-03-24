© 2023 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The life and travels of Ari Shapiro in 'The Best Strangers In The World'

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen HarvieSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT
Ari Shapiro and cover Best Strangers
Book cover courtesy of publisher/Headshot by JJ Geiger.
/

Ari Shapiro’s voice might be one of the most recognized in the nation. Millions listen each night as he hosts NPR’s All Things Considered. Shapiro has covered stories across the globe, and shared them with listeners with what he calls “a level of vulnerability.”

His debut book, “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” is part memoir and part globe-trotting adventure, delivering a poignant look at the stories behind the news.

We ask Shapiro about covering his own story for a change, writing a book during the pandemic and whether he prefers a window or aisle seat.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
