The life and travels of Ari Shapiro in 'The Best Strangers In The World'

Ari Shapiro’s voice might be one of the most recognized in the nation. Millions listen each night as he hosts NPR’s All Things Considered. Shapiro has covered stories across the globe, and shared them with listeners with what he calls “a level of vulnerability.”

His debut book, “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” is part memoir and part globe-trotting adventure, delivering a poignant look at the stories behind the news.

We ask Shapiro about covering his own story for a change, writing a book during the pandemic and whether he prefers a window or aisle seat.

