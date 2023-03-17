Jim Burger's love letter to Baltimore

Jim Burger is an avid collector of artifacts, a creator of images and a teller of tales. Those all come together in his book: “What’s Not to Like: Words and Pictures of a Charmed Life.” His experience includes a decade shooting for the Sun Papers in the late 80s, so he also sees the importance of his role as documentarian:

“I was walking around the building one day and I was just taking pictures just to show what it looked like and how a newspaper was made. And now it’s a historical document. Nothing, literally nothing in those photos exists!”

Links: Jim Burger Photography, "What's Not to Like?", Books and Brews 3/18 from 1pm to 8pm at Union Craft Brewing