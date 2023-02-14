© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Icons of freedom: Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST
Mh Tubman Douglass docs
Credits: (Douglass) New York Historical Society / Bridgeman Images; (Tubman) Alamy

Where would our country be, what would it be without Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman?

Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson evokes new insights into how each pushed to freedom from slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

"Becoming Frederick Douglass" will re-air on Maryland Public Television this Saturday at 10 p.m. Both "Becoming Frederick Douglass" and "Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" are available to watch online.

Original air date: September 26, 2022.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
