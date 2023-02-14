Icons of freedom: Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass
Where would our country be, what would it be without Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman?
Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson evokes new insights into how each pushed to freedom from slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
"Becoming Frederick Douglass" will re-air on Maryland Public Television this Saturday at 10 p.m. Both "Becoming Frederick Douglass" and "Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom" are available to watch online.
Original air date: September 26, 2022.