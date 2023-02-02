© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Celebrating Black History Month through dance

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST
Full-Circle-Dance-Header.jpg
1 of 4  — Full-Circle-Dance-Header.jpg
Full Circle Dance Company performs February 16 at 7:00pm as part of CELEBRATION: Uplifting and Honoring the Culture and History of Black Dance. Photo: Full Circle Dance Co.
Brinae Ali.jpg
2 of 4  — Brinae Ali.jpg
Vocalist and tap dancer Brinae Ali performs with the Baltimore Jazz Collective in Baby Laurence Legacy Project: Baby's 102nd Birthday Celebration at the Creative Alliance on Fri. Feb. 24 at 8pm.
SOLE DEFINED IMAGE 3_WEB.jpg
3 of 4  — SOLE DEFINED IMAGE 3_WEB.jpg
Sole Defined performs February 8 at 7:30pm as part of the Take a Leap 2023: Celebrating Black History Month through Dance at the Gordon Center at the Owings Mills JCC. Photo: Sole Defined
Hiplet.jpg
4 of 4  — Hiplet.jpg
Hiplet Ballerinas perform February 28 at 8:00pm as part of Take a Leap 2023: Celebrating Black History Month through Dance at the Gordon Center at the Owings Mills JCC. Photo: Hiplet

Dance transports audiences and invokes emotions. We hear how performers in Baltimore will honor the legacy of African Americans’ influence on dance, and also carry it forward: The Gordon Center’s ‘Take a Leap Series’ and Baltimore Jazz Collective’s ‘Baby Laurence Project.'

Links: Take a Leap dance series, Baby Laurence Project at Creative Alliance, Baltimore Black Dance Collective, Baltimore Jazz Collective.

Tags
On The Record Baltimore ArtsOn the RecordWYPR ArtsWYPR ProgramsBlack History Month
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr