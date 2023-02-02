Celebrating Black History Month through dance
1 of 4 — Full-Circle-Dance-Header.jpg
Full Circle Dance Company performs February 16 at 7:00pm as part of CELEBRATION: Uplifting and Honoring the Culture and History of Black Dance. Photo: Full Circle Dance Co.
2 of 4 — Brinae Ali.jpg
Vocalist and tap dancer Brinae Ali performs with the Baltimore Jazz Collective in Baby Laurence Legacy Project: Baby's 102nd Birthday Celebration at the Creative Alliance on Fri. Feb. 24 at 8pm.
3 of 4 — SOLE DEFINED IMAGE 3_WEB.jpg
Sole Defined performs February 8 at 7:30pm as part of the Take a Leap 2023: Celebrating Black History Month through Dance at the Gordon Center at the Owings Mills JCC. Photo: Sole Defined
4 of 4 — Hiplet.jpg
Hiplet Ballerinas perform February 28 at 8:00pm as part of Take a Leap 2023: Celebrating Black History Month through Dance at the Gordon Center at the Owings Mills JCC. Photo: Hiplet
Dance transports audiences and invokes emotions. We hear how performers in Baltimore will honor the legacy of African Americans’ influence on dance, and also carry it forward: The Gordon Center’s ‘Take a Leap Series’ and Baltimore Jazz Collective’s ‘Baby Laurence Project.'
Links: Take a Leap dance series, Baby Laurence Project at Creative Alliance, Baltimore Black Dance Collective, Baltimore Jazz Collective.