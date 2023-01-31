From home cook to cottage baker: launching a cottage food business

Ever wanted to turn your baking hobby into a business? Maryland’s “cottage food” law allows people to operate home-based bakeries and sell their goods without a license. What kinds of foods meet the cottage criteria? We speak with Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the Maryland Health Department’s Environmental Health Bureau, and Susan McQuilkin, of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.

The Maryland Department of Health will host a free virtual Cottage Food workshop, in partnership with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Register here.

Then, Sophia Malone talks about starting her business, “Sweets and Treats by Sophia.”

