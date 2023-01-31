© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

From home cook to cottage baker: launching a cottage food business

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST
47779987981_15519e6f3d_k.jpg
Breads sold at the Historic Lewes Farmers' Market. Credit: Michele Dorsey Walfred

Ever wanted to turn your baking hobby into a business? Maryland’s “cottage food” law allows people to operate home-based bakeries and sell their goods without a license. What kinds of foods meet the cottage criteria? We speak with Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the Maryland Health Department’s Environmental Health Bureau, and Susan McQuilkin, of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.

The Maryland Department of Health will host a free virtual Cottage Food workshop, in partnership with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Register here.

Then, Sophia Malone talks about starting her business, “Sweets and Treats by Sophia.”

Links:
Maryland Cottage Food Businesses
UMD Extension resources
SMADC Facebook

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
