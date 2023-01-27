© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

"Life On Hold" provides outlet for freedom of expression

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST
'Right to be Heard' is part of the exhibit 'Life On Hold,' on view now through March 3 at Notre Dame of Maryland University's Gormley Gallery. It features paintings and collages created by women at the Maryland Correction Institution for Women in Jessup. Photo: Casey McKeel

Incarcerated people rarely get to tell those on the outside what life is like for them on the inside. In the exhibit “Life on Hold,” at Notre Dame of Maryland’s ‘Gormley Gallery’ artwork by women at the Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup reveals some of the emotions and realities they face from living a life in prison. We get a preview from curator and art therapy lead Casey McKeel.

Links: Life On Hold, Gallery Talk, art material donation for participants at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
