"Life On Hold" provides outlet for freedom of expression

Incarcerated people rarely get to tell those on the outside what life is like for them on the inside. In the exhibit “Life on Hold,” at Notre Dame of Maryland’s ‘Gormley Gallery’ artwork by women at the Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup reveals some of the emotions and realities they face from living a life in prison. We get a preview from curator and art therapy lead Casey McKeel.

