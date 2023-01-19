© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Fitness for every body!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
Photo_2023-01-19_10-47-32_AM.png
Members gathered from (counter-clockwise from top left) the November Project Baltimore, Black Men Run Baltimore, 40+ Double Dutch Club - Chicagoland (founding club), 40+Double Dutch Club - Baltimore. Each group invites people of all ages and fitness levels to join. They prioritize exercise and camaraderie. Photos provided by individual groups.

We’re past the mid-month mark of January … How are those new year’s resolutions going for you? The most common personal goals Americans commit to each year address a healthier lifestyle: like exercising more and eating better.

If you need a nudge in that direction, today you’ll hear about three groups that provide options for people of all ages, sizes, and fitness levels -- to move more, gain friends and carve out space for consistency. Having fun is also a priority!

First Pamela Robinson, founder of the 40 Plus Double Dutch Club and Gerri Moore, a co-captain for the DDC Baltimore chapter tell us how they bring women over 40 together for exercise and fellowship.

Then Maurice Jenkins, captain of the Black Men Run Baltimore chapter and Madi Friel, a co-leader for Baltimore’s November Project talk about the motivation and camaraderie their groups provide.

Links: 40 Plus Double Dutch Club, DDC Baltimore chapter, November Project, Black Men Run Baltimore.

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsfitnessHealth
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
