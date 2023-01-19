Fitness for every body!

We’re past the mid-month mark of January … How are those new year’s resolutions going for you? The most common personal goals Americans commit to each year address a healthier lifestyle: like exercising more and eating better.

If you need a nudge in that direction, today you’ll hear about three groups that provide options for people of all ages, sizes, and fitness levels -- to move more, gain friends and carve out space for consistency. Having fun is also a priority!

First Pamela Robinson, founder of the 40 Plus Double Dutch Club and Gerri Moore, a co-captain for the DDC Baltimore chapter tell us how they bring women over 40 together for exercise and fellowship.

Then Maurice Jenkins, captain of the Black Men Run Baltimore chapter and Madi Friel, a co-leader for Baltimore’s November Project talk about the motivation and camaraderie their groups provide.

Links: 40 Plus Double Dutch Club, DDC Baltimore chapter, November Project, Black Men Run Baltimore.