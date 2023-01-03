Practicing meditation and mindfulness in Baltimore schools

Atman Smith, Ali Smith, and Andrés González are co-founders of the Holistic Life Foundation. Their new book, “Let Your Light Shine: How Mindfulness Can Empower Children and Rebuild Communities,” is partly about the systems in Baltimore that make life so challenging for Black and Brown children, partly about the authors’ personal transformations through yoga. The volume tells the stories of the Holistic Life Foundation’s founding and its two-decades working to spread love to at-risk youth.

This interview originally aired October 20, 2022.