On The Record

Practicing meditation and mindfulness in Baltimore schools

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST
MH Holistic Life
Baltimore residents Ali Smith, Atman Smith, and Andrés González founded the Holistic Life Foundation. Credit: HLF Facebook page; TarcherPerigee

Atman Smith, Ali Smith, and Andrés González are co-founders of the Holistic Life Foundation. Their new book, “Let Your Light Shine: How Mindfulness Can Empower Children and Rebuild Communities,” is partly about the systems in Baltimore that make life so challenging for Black and Brown children, partly about the authors’ personal transformations through yoga. The volume tells the stories of the Holistic Life Foundation’s founding and its two-decades working to spread love to at-risk youth.

This interview originally aired October 20, 2022.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordauthor interviews
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
