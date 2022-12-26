© 2022 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Wilderness skills and graffiti classes: Two OSI Baltimore Community Fellows share their plans for youth outreach

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 26, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST
Christopher Johnson 1_4406.jpg
Artist Christopher KOLPEACE Johnson (Credit: OSI Baltimore)

This morning, we speak with two newly minted OSI Baltimore Community Fellows.

Eric Sorrell is the founder of ‘Fernway Outdoors,’ an outdoor education program that will offer field trips and teach wilderness skills to kids in Southwest Baltimore.

Artist Christopher KOLPEACE Johnson’s project, ‘Gentleman’s Graffiti,’ will bring young men in East Baltimore together to create art and engage in leadership development opportunities.

