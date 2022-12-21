Life expectancy in the U.S. is falling. How do we reverse the trend?

Life expectancy in the U.S. shortened by nearly three years from 2019 to 2021. COVID, drug overdoses, heart disease, and gun violence are driving the decline. We hear the Bloomberg American Health Initiative’s ideas for turning the tide.

Read the report here.

Our guests:

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative

Cassandra Crifasi, Co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health