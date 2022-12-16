Ringing in the new year with blessings and gratitude!

How do you ring in the New Year? Dinner with friends? A movie? Fireworks? Creating a list of resolutions?

For thirty years, hundreds of people in Baltimore have begun their evening festivities at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at ‘The New Year’s Eve Interfaith Prayer Celebration.’ Guests are welcomed at 8:00 pm with a prelude from the St. Ignatius Choir and instrumentalists, led by Paul Teie. Then the service at 8:30: an hour full of gratitude and blessings that are voiced by civic, political, arts and education leaders, as well as by clergy of many faiths.

We heard from organizer, congregant and Interfaith Committee co-chair Donna Price and Rev. William J. Watters, S.J., assisting priest at St. Ignatius.

