© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Ringing in the new year with blessings and gratitude!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST
Screenshot (36).png
Screenshot from the video of the 2019 St. Ignatius New Year’s Eve Interfaith Prayer Celebration.

How do you ring in the New Year? Dinner with friends? A movie? Fireworks? Creating a list of resolutions?

For thirty years, hundreds of people in Baltimore have begun their evening festivities at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at ‘The New Year’s Eve Interfaith Prayer Celebration.’ Guests are welcomed at 8:00 pm with a prelude from the St. Ignatius Choir and instrumentalists, led by Paul Teie. Then the service at 8:30: an hour full of gratitude and blessings that are voiced by civic, political, arts and education leaders, as well as by clergy of many faiths.

We heard from organizer, congregant and Interfaith Committee co-chair Donna Price and Rev. William J. Watters, S.J., assisting priest at St. Ignatius.

Links: St. Ignatius Catholic Church at ‘The New Year’s Eve Interfaith Prayer Celebration.’

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsInterfaithNew Year's Eve in Baltimore
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr