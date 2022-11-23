"Bench Talk:" A testament to nature's healing powers

Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude. What better way to experience gratitude than taking in the beauty of a natural setting. Feeling the sun and the wind on your skin … your eyes drinking in the colors of fall … your ears absorbing the rustlings of a busy squirrel through autumn leaves.

Our guest today wants to bring that experience to as many people as possible. She believes in the power of nature to heal, to bring together, and to inspire.

Alden Stoner is the CEO of Nature Sacred. The nonprofit just published a book of journal entries connected to nature, called Bench Talk. She tells us about it.

Links: Nature Sacred, Bench Talk.