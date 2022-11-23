© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

"Bench Talk:" A testament to nature's healing powers

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
"Bench Talk" is a compilation of journal entries collected from Sacred Spaces around the country created by Nature Sacred. Photo: Nature Sacred/Drik

Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude. What better way to experience gratitude than taking in the beauty of a natural setting. Feeling the sun and the wind on your skin … your eyes drinking in the colors of fall … your ears absorbing the rustlings of a busy squirrel through autumn leaves.

Our guest today wants to bring that experience to as many people as possible. She believes in the power of nature to heal, to bring together, and to inspire.

Alden Stoner is the CEO of Nature Sacred. The nonprofit just published a book of journal entries connected to nature, called Bench Talk. She tells us about it.

Links: Nature Sacred, Bench Talk.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record.
